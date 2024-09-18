Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

