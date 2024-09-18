Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,620 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

