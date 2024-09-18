Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 1.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

