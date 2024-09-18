Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $83.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

