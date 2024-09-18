Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.