Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $246.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.