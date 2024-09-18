Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Motco purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.