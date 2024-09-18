Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,070 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.30. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

