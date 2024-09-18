AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 457,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO traded up $22.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,096.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,011.19. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

