Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.50

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 9170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.25.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$183.91 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2090909 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aura Minerals news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total transaction of C$269,669.25. Also, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.30, for a total transaction of C$123,000.00. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $418,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

