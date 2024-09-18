Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Raised to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

