ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $805.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $887.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $943.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

