Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading 5.9% Higher

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 417,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 934,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.