Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,224,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 11,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.1 days.
Aroundtown Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Aroundtown
