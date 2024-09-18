Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,224,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 11,866,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,483.1 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

