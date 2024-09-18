Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC Buys 834,385 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 19.6% of Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $59,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.