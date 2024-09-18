Argent Trust Co Purchases 538 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $520.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

