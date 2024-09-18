Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 38,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 33,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

