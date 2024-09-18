Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.