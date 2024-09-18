Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $173.61. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

