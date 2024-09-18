Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.22 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $67.22 million and $31.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00039423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.