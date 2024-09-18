Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,040,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 121,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $216.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 132,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.