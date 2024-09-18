Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 8.13%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

