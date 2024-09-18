Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

