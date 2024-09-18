Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 982,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 508,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 817,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

