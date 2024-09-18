AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $353.40

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $353.40 and last traded at $353.40, with a volume of 41536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 11.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

