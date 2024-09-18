Anyswap Price Reaches $3.61 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $67.36 million and approximately $89.29 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00005997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.68826883 USD and is up 7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

