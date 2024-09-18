Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) is Shah Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Shah Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Antero Midstream makes up about 2.5% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Antero Midstream worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

