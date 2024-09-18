Ankr Price Hits $0.0250 on Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $250.27 million and $7.50 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02535433 USD and is up 2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $7,240,332.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

