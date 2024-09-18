Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 534.5 days.

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 1,090.55%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

