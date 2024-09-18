Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $2.06 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. ARM accounts for about 2.9% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 63.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 59.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion and a PE ratio of 148.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.76. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

