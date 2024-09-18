AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CFO Dennis Mulroy Sells 12,220 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 340,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.29.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.