Analyzing H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H-CYTE and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Volatility and Risk

Haemonetics has a consensus target price of $106.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Haemonetics 8.61% 21.86% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H-CYTE and Haemonetics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Haemonetics $1.33 billion 2.92 $117.56 million $2.29 33.44

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Summary

Haemonetics beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot-inducing properties of collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

