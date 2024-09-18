Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $62.50

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Spire alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Insider Activity at Spire

Institutional Trading of Spire

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.