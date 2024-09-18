Analysts Set Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Target Price at $126.00

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after purchasing an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after acquiring an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

