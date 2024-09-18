Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust increased its position in Amphenol by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 68,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

