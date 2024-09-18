Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

