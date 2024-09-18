American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.71

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.71 and last traded at $149.12, with a volume of 75817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.60.

The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

