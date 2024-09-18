American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.3 %
AMS stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
