American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $272.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Activity at American Public Education

In other news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares in the company, valued at $25,131,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 182,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,431. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

