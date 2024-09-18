American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,734 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $265.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $267.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

