Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.