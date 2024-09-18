Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,534 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

