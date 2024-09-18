Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,450 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

