Amalgamated Bank Sells 296 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,705 over the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,282.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,111.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,146.75 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,028.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

