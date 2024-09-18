Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,389 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,389 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

