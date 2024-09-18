Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

