Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $53,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 55,496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 572,645 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,127,000 after buying an additional 571,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.58.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

