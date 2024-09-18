Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ALVOF opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.19. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 26.72%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

