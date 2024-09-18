Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Insider Activity
In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.26, for a total value of $1,277,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,860 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,205. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 3.2 %
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
