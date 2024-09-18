Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

